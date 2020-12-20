Families celebrate the holidays at county fairgrounds

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Organizations collaborated to host a “Santa Stop” for children with special needs as well as their siblings.

Families could drive through a holiday gift distribution stop at the Champaign County fairgrounds Saturday afternoon.

Organizers said they helped Santa give out wrapped presents to more than 150 families.

“This is kind of the event of the year for a lot of our individuals with special needs,” Connie Hilson, a member of the Champaign County Down Syndrome Network, said. “They look forward to it and mark the calendar. They are there. So, this is really important to have that connection and just have that holiday spirit.”

Organizers said they were excited to pivot from their typical party to a drive-thru event for 2020.