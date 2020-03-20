Families brighten up sidewalks

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — With schools closed and more businesses having employees work from home, some people may feel stuck in their house. In response, local groups want kids and parents to brighten the streets.

Friday was the first ‘Chalk Your Walk’ in Champaign County.

“I think it’s a way to connect to our community, to communicate with each other that we’re still here. We’re still in this together,” says parent and participant Kelsey Langley.

People brought out their chalk after a long winter and tried their hand at filling local sidewalks with a little color. ‘Chalk Your Walk’ was organized by Chambana Moms, Urbana Arts, and the Museum of the Grand Prairie. It started as an idea for kids and families to stay active. The museum had to cancel all of its Spring Break events, but Friday’s chalking let them entertain their kids from afar.

“This is a way to kind of connect while we’re apart, because that’s going to be very important in the coming weeks,” says Katie Snyder.

The groups are encouraging kids to think of people who cannot participate. They want them to leave messages in sight of a friend of neighbor who may not be able to leave their house. That way they can still feel connected to the community.

“It’s really inspiring and I just love the Urbana, Champaign County, Mahomet community,” says Snyder. “We always seem to come together and lift each other up in times of trouble.”

“I think that play is always the answer whenever things are hard. It’s important to get out, especially outside, and to remember what is enjoyable,” says Langley. “I think that this is bringing a lot of positivity to people and making people smile.”

The groups said if Friday’s event went well, they would start hosting them every week until they are no longer needed.

Here are some photos from people who participated around the county:

