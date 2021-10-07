Fallen Police Officer’s mortgage to be paid off by non-profit organization

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Tunnel to Towers Foundation will help pay off the mortgage of Police Officer Chris Oberheim’s family.

Officer Oberheim was a 13-year veteran of the Champaign Police Department. According to a news release, he died on May 19 after being shot by a suspect in a domestic disturbance at Town Center apartments.

“Officer Oberheim joined the Champaign Police Department in September 2008 after beginning his career with the Decatur Police Department,” said Chief Anthony Cobb. “A true professional and devoted public servant, Officer Oberheim is remembered for his heroism, bravery, and the oath of office he honorably upheld in his commitment to duty.”

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation is a non-profit organization that honor military and first responders who make great sacrifices for the nation. Officials said through the Fallen First Responder Home Program, Tunnel to Towers aims to pay off the mortgages of fallen law enforcement officers and firefighters who lose their lives in the line of duty and leave behind young children.

People can make donations to this program online to help honor these heroes and provide financial support to families in need.