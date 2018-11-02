Fall back & check your batteries

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) -- Saturday night, people will set their clocks back, but firefighters want people to be ahead of the game when it comes to safety.

The state fire marshal's office wants households to check, maintain and change batteries on smoke alarms. They say, when you change your clocks, it should be a reminder to also check your alarms.

The Decatur Fire Department says someone died last weekend because there was not a functioning smoke alarm. They suggest people install 10-year alarms.

Homes without hardwired smoke detectors will be required to have them by 2022.