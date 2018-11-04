Faith community pushing to stop gun violence Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) -- Church leaders are pulling together to try and stop gun violence.

There have been three shootings in Champaign in just the past couple of weeks.

The Ministerial Alliance says after a lot of planning and discussing the best ways to help the community, it's time to take action.

Last Saturday, they met with city leaders and law enforcement to hash out a plan. They met again this weekend.

They say they're focusing on prayer walks and vigils, trauma training and response teams, as well as talking to the people in their churches.

"Clergy from all walks in the community, all races, different faith, we came together and sat down and talked about this problem and what can we do to address it."

They say they're also focusing on advocating and programs for youths and parents.

