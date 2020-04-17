Facility reports 7th COVID-19 death

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A woman in her 80s is the seventh person to die from COVID-19 at Fair Havens Senior Living. More than 2/3rd of the county’s confirmed cases are connected to the long-term care facility.

Family members aren’t the only ones concerned about how the facility is handling the pandemic. Representative Sue Scherer says something needs to change going forward if real help is actually going to come.

Pictures surfaced up on social media showing facility staff not wearing PPE. County officials sent the pictures to the Regulatory Committee for review.

A Fair Havens rep says, “We are doing everything we are supposed to do, according to the CDC and the Public Health Department.”

