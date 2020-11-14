Facebook launches #BuyBlackFriday campaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)–Facebook started a month-long campaign called #BlackFriday. The social media giant wants to celebrate black-owned businesses as they struggle during the pandemic.

They’re encouraging people to use the hashtag, and tag their favorite black-owned businesses.

Doing so automatically invites facebook friends to try whatever business is being tagged. For black-owned businesses across the country, it’s crucial to have the support.

“I would say it’s a matter of survival. Not just for black-owned businesses but for every small business out in America.”

For the rest of the month, Facebook will live stream a #BuyBlack Friday show to showcase more businesses. It will be streamed at 2 p.m. Every Friday.