CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The early 70s may be a late age range for some people to start running competitively, but Hans Henseler wasn’t one of those people.

“My very first organized and timed run was a Christie Clinic half marathon in 2010,” Henseler said.

He was 71 at the time, and now 83, he will run the half marathon again in the 2022 edition of the Christie Clinic Illinois Marathon Race Weekend.

For Henseler, age is just a number.

“I’m just very lucky,” he said. “I’ve participated in a total of 96 runs over my running career.”

Henseler said that he ran that first half-marathon with four of his coworkers.

“In 2009, we started training outside,” he recalled. “It was awful. Cold, windy and snowy. However, we made it.”

Henseler said all he needed was that first race to fall in love with running.

“I was very lucky,” Henseler recalled. “I got first in my age group, 70-plus, and I got hooked.”

Henseler has competed in well-known races like the Boston, Chicago and New York Marathons. And if that wasn’t enough, he has run in Budapest, Hungary and Switzerland.

“Six marathons, over 20 half, over 30 10k and over 25 5k,” Henseler said.

He originally signed up to run the marathon this year, but changed his mind.

“I decided that this was going to be my last one,” Henseler said. “Well, that thought lasted for a day and a half.”

He’s already signed up for another 10k in Monticello and another 10k in Chicago.

“I’m not going to stop running,” Henseler said.

Henseler averages about 120 miles a month and said he is grateful to be in great health so he can keep doing what he loves.