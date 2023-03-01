SAVOY, Ill. (WCIA) — Anyone who’s wanted to be an extra in a movie now has a chance to do so.

An independent filmmaker has chosen central Illinois for their latest movie: I’ll Be Home for Christmas. The movie is currently being filmed at Willard Airport in Savoy.

One of the producers said the City Champaign and Village of Savoy have been supportive of the production, which included the approval of special requests like shooting at the airport.

“We chose Champaign because it had a perfect backdrop for the setting of a movie and the scene today takes place in an airport,” the producer said. “A big snowstorm comes in and everybody is trying to get out of town to make it home for the holidays.”

The producer said that anyone who wants to be an extra can find flyers around town with the details and contact information. Production is wrapping up filming in the next few weeks and they are hoping to release the movie by Thanksgiving of 2024.