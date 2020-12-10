Experts explain timeline for vaccinating children, teens against COVID-19

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Distribution of COVID-19 vaccines could begin as early as next week in the U.S., but it will be months before every age group is allowed to get shots.

Health experts are trying to balance vaccine distribution with the ongoing efforts to get children and teens back in their classrooms learning in-person.

“I have two kids at home as well,” Brian Laird, OSF HealthCare’s manager of pharmacist operations, says. “I know they are definitely missing out by having a virtual experience rather than the in-school experience, which they’re really craving right now.”

Laird is eager for COVID-19 vaccines to be approved for kids. According to the CDC, the first wave of clinical trials focused solely on non-pregnant adults.

“The Pfizer vaccine, they didn’t start studying kids until about October,” Laird explains. “And for the Moderna vaccine, the other one that’s the leading contender to be approved in the next few weeks, it just started in November.”

Laird says the scientists aren’t expecting the results to be drastically different for children versus adults. However, they’re trying to protect children in the testing process.

“We need to make sure that we protect children,” Laird says. If it’s going to have any kind of bad effects, which we do not expect for any reason, I would much rather have an outcome that’s not as effective in a 65-year-old or a 39-year-old than an eight-year-old or a five-year-old.”

In the meantime, testing protocols will be more important than ever before.

Dr. Rajiv Shah with the Rockefeller Foundation is calling on school districts to set up mass testing plans.

“The vision that we’ve all laid out together of using fast frequent testing as a screening tool to enable the essential services to go forward remains America’s best strategy to get kids in school,” Shah says.

Some school districts have already started implementing such plans.

For example, Champaign’s Unit 4 Schools began partnering with Carle back in October to offer on-site testing. Even with elementary schools switching back to remote learning in November, the district says testing for staff and even some students has continued.