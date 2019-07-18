Experts discuss significance of Apollo 11 launch

UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS (WCIA ) — It’s the 50th anniversary of the launch of Apollo 11. That’s the space-flight that first landed people on the moon. It was quite an accomplishment at the time, but it’s also the backbone of some of our modern technology.

Professors at the University of Illinois say information gathered from that first landing is still opening up new doors.

“It was inspiring just that for the first time, human beings could walk on another world,” said University of Illinois Physics Professor Brian Fields.

In the famous words of Neil Armstrong, it was, “One small step for man. One giant leap for mankind.” And in many ways it’s still leading to leaps and bounds 50 years later.

“Just looking at the moon tells us a lot, but then going there allows us to study in much more detail and bring back samples that we can study on the earth and look at in much more detail,” said Fields. Those details told astronomers about how the earth and moon were formed.

“That’s the subject of research that goes on today, and staff and students here at the University of Illinois are major players in some of that research,” said Fields. Being there, was also a visual phenomenon.

“Buzz Aldrin stepped out and famously described what he saw as ‘magnificent desolation,'” said Fields.

Aerospace experts say there was also a political motivation behind the launch.

“It’s impossible to divorce the technical part from the political part. It was a geopolitical objective, right? We wanted to beat the Soviet Union there,” said University of Illinois Aerospace Engineering Assistant Professor Zach Putnam.

That drive is what motivated an advancement in technology, including the digital computer.

“NASA didn’t actually invent a lot of new technology to go to the moon. What they did was take a lot of immature technology and make them reliable enough that we could send them to the moon,” said Putnam. “Digital computers now are ubiquitous. At the time they were not.”

Although we’re half-a-century beyond that day. That accomplishment still has an influence on findings today. A lot of modern-day research is based on moon rocks brought back from the landing.

“Scientists are literally making new discoveries by continuing to look at those samples,” said Putnam.

NASA has another goal of going to the moon again in 2024. As far as how that will be different from last time, we’re not sure. It won’t be any faster, though because physics remain the same.

For those of you who are interested in learning more about Apollo 11, Zach Putnam will be leading a discussion on the Apollo program at Broadway Food Hall on Thursday at 6 p.m. All ages are welcome.