Experts advise parents to protect children from COVID-19

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The county is seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases. One of their biggest concerns is cases in children. At the start of the pandemic, it seemed kids couldn’t even get COVID-19, but now we know differently.

“We know that they can get very ill, very sick, and even die from COVID-19,” said OSF Pediatrician Zlatka Jeliazkova. In Vermilion County, where the positivity rate is 10 percent, public health leaders are concerned about the rising cases in everyone. That includes kids. OSF Pediatrician Zlatka Jeliazkova says a lot of the responsibility lies in the hands of parents.

“I’ve seen cases where children wear the same mask over and over again, so they don’t wash the mask every single day,” she explained. “The mask needs to be clean, washed properly and probably ironed before next use, especially the cloth mask.”

Vermilion County Public Health Administrator Doug Toole say most cases aren’t coming from one single event. Even schools in the county aren’t to blame, most of which have now gone fully remote. Many cases are tied to family get-togethers. Jeliazkova says it’s important that people think before inviting anyone over.

“First thing is – try to space out… people not to be gathered close together,” said Jeliazkova. “Clean the house before gathering, after gathering. If the weather permits, do the gathering outside.” Though most kids recover from the virus without serious issues, there are some risks, especially for children with underlying conditions.

“We have new development that the virus actually attacks the nervous system, so we’ll know if that will cause long-terms affects on memory, ability to learn. So if you can prevent it, it’s the best way to preserve the child’s health,” said Jeliazkova.

In Vermilion county, there have been 83 COVID-19 cases in kids up to 9 years old. By comparison, in Champaign County, there have been 195 in kids 10 and younger. Champaign County is more than double the size of Vermilion.

