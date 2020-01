CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Single lanes of both north- and south-bound traffic on Prospect Avenue, between University and Springfield, will be closed much of this week.

It will only affect one lane in one direction at any given time. Work is scheduled to begin 7:30 am, Tuesday and is expected to be completed by 4 pm, Friday, weather permitting.

Drivers are asked to find alternate routes if possible and drive cautiously if you must be in the area.