Exhibit examines old classmates

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — An art exhibit at the Danville Art League in November is trying to help reveal the secret of what happens to your classmates after grade school.

It is called Fifth Grade Dreams. Photographer Sunny Strader caught up with every classmate of her 2002 class at East Park Elementary in Danville. They are all 27 now and span from California to still in Danville. Art League Vice President Carol Garver says she is surprised how each student’s life has turned out so different.

“I think most people think it’s amazing that first of all they gave permission for her to photograph them,” says Garver. “And second that she was able to trace their lives this many years later.”

The fifth grade class documented was part of the ‘MATS’ program. Every student had an IQ over 120 to qualify.

The exhibit is open until December 14 at the Art League.