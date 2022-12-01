CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Ever wanted to know what it’s like to be Santa Claus? How about one that fights crime? Well, “Stranger Things” star David Harbour had to figure out the answer to that question in his latest film, “Violent Night”.

The role proved to be a little difficult for the actor.

“When you are fighting as just a dude, it’s different than when you are fighting as Santa Claus,” Harbour told our film critics Chuck Koplinski and Pam Powell. “He has entirely a different set of skills, and you know, he’s thousands of years old, and who was he back then? What has he been up to?”

These were the type of questions Harbour asked himself as he donned the red suit and white beard. The answer: just beat up bad guys as Santa Claus.

“When you are actually watching the movie, it’s plenty to have Santa just beat somebody up as opposed to have him say anything afterwards. The fact that you’ve done it is insane and hilarious.”

Harbour never pictured himself playing and an action Santa. But when the opportunity presented itself to him, he just could not turn it down.

“When it came along, I was like ‘this is so wonderful, this role is so wonderful, there is so much to dig into.'”

“Violent Night” is now out in local theaters.