Excitement mounts as Balloons Over Vermilion for the weekend

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA)–Balloons over Vermilion was one of many events canceled by the pandemic last year, but this weekend it’s officially back. Dozens gathered by Lake Vermilion for the ‘Splash n Dash’ Thursday evening.

Starting tomorrow, you’ll be able to see tons of colorful hot air balloons all across the skies in Vermilion County, and you’ll be able to get on a tethered balloon ride to get a taste of flying yourself. Gao Grotto’s chairman Tony Redenbaugh said he’s happy seeing the community come out to enjoy the local staple again.

“They’ve been waiting to get out and do something, we’ve been waiting to get out and do something,” Redenbaugh said. “So we’re just excited this event is here, and we’re just gonna have a good time.”

The rest of balloons over Vermilion is going on Friday and Saturday at the Vermilion County Regional Airport. Balloon rides aren’t the only thing to do there though. This year, there are new attractions, including a carnival, kids zone, and live entertainment.

