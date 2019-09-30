Examining Gandhi, King & current state of the world

UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, who is also a research professor in the College of Education, will moderate an event marking the 150th birthday of his grandfather.

Rajmohan Gandhi will host Gandhi, King, and Our World Today; a 2-part event with staged readings of Unexpected Contact and Is the Dream Alive?





James Anderson, dean of the College of Education, Ronald Bailey, chair of African-American Studies and Cynthia Oliver, professor of dance and associate vice-chancellor will conduct a panel discussion of the event with a dessert reception to follow.

Gandhi, King & Our World Today

Spurlock Auditorium

600 South Gregory Street, Urbana

Wednesday, October 2

7:30 – 9 pm