Ex-trooper sentenced to 2 years of probation after crash that killed woman

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Ex-state police Sgt. Jeffrey Denning is being sentenced to 2 years of probation for his part in an on-duty crash that killed a 26-year-old woman.

Denning appeared in Macon County Court on Tuesday for his sentencing hearing.

Court records say he will also have to pay a $5,000 restitution fine and attend 300 hours of community service work as part of his sentence.

On Jan. 28, the man pleaded guilty to reckless conduct involving bodily harm, which is a Class A misdemeanor. A felony charge of reckless homicide was dropped as part of his plea deal.

WCIA reported in 2016 that Denning was responding to call when he crashed. A police officer had been shot in Mahomet.

Records show that the former trooper was speeding at 108 mph in a 35 mph zone and didn’t have his sirens activated.

Kelly Wilson died in the crash. The Decatur woman was 26-years-old.

Denning retired from his position as a state trooper in 2018.