Ex-GOP US Rep Schock announces he’s gay

CHICAGO (AP) — Former Illinois U.S. Rep. Aaron Schock has come out as gay in social media and web posts, saying he would do more to support LGBTQ rights if he were in Congress today.

In the postings on Instagram and a webpage, the 38-year-old also describes his anguish at being rejected by members of his deeply religious family, including his mother, after learning last year he was gay.

The longtime Republican laments he once opposed gay marriage. Schock says he now understands he owes a lot to activists who supported the LGBTQ rights he opposed for so long.