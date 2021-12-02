Evergreen Place in Champaign hosting Festival of Trees Open House

For the very first time since the pandemic began, Evergreen Place in Champaign is welcoming the public inside their facility. The Festival of Trees Open House is Sunday, December 5th from 2-4pm and features dozens of beautifully decorated trees, a Christmas village, tours of the campus, and even holiday snacks to take with you as you leave. Plus, someone will win their very own live Christmas tree!

Evergreen provides three meals a day for their residents, as well as weekly housekeeping, laundry services, clinical services (such as medication management), assistance with bathing and dressing and much more. In addition, they help provide solutions for families and individuals looking for premier senior living and care.

Evergreen Place Assisted Living

217-530-4300

4114 W Springfield Ave

Champaign IL 61822

https://www.evergreenslc.com/champaign