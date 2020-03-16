Even video gaming suspended

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — COVID-19 has impacted just about every sector of society. Now, virtual reality could take a hit. The Illinois Gaming Board (IGB) has ordered all video gaming operations at all licensed video gaming establishments of any kind in in the state be suspended starting Monday night, 9 pm through March 30.

Officials say the public health of patrons, video gaming industry employees, Gaming Board staff and all others is of paramount importance. They go on to say the board is continuously monitoring developments in connection with the COVID-19 public health crisis and will update licenses as warranted.