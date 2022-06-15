CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Fighting Illini memorabilia collectors have a chance to add to their collection this week with an estate sale and auction.

Jim Turpin, the voice of Fighting Illini athletics from 1960 to 2002, passed away two months ago at the age of 90. He collected many things during his life, including Illini memorabilia. Now, his family is selling it off.

“In the home, which is a just a normal house, but does have a lot of Illini memorabilia from my dad’s work as the voice of the Fighting Illini for over 40 years,” said Trupin’s daughter Jayne DeLuce.

In addition to Turpin’s collection, former Illini basketball coach Bruce Weber is adding some of his memorabilia collection to the auction in order to downsize. Money raised from Weber’s items will go toward Coaches vs. Cancer.

There will be a silent auction on Thursday and an in-person auction on Friday.