Essential workers named 2021 award recipients

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Danville Chapter of AMBUCS chose Vermilion County essential workers as the 2021 recipients of its annual First Citizen Award.

The chapter pointed to the contributions of these workers to maintain basic services and needs in the midst of the pandemic. The chapter specifically thanked workers from the healthcare, postal and delivery, farming, grocery, retail, public service, education and childcare, and media industries for their contributions and sacrifices when the community needed them the most.

“While many of us were forced to work from home and adjust to our new schedules and unknown future, there were those who stood on the front lines, the chapter said in a press release. “We call you essential because this word described you best; you are of extreme importance and absolutely necessary.”