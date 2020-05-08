Equipment stolen from church

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA)– Pastor B.J. Tatum has made it his mission to uplift the community. “People are sheltered in, and they need a word of encouragement,” said Reverend B.J. Tatum of Canaan Baptist Church. However, someone is making his job harder to do. On Sunday church leaders came to Cannan Baptist Church and realized someone had taken a camera, speakers, and other devices. Because of coronavirus, that equipment was even more important to them. “We have a virtual service, and we need that equipment so that we might reach people,” said Tatum.

The pastor says someone broke the window, climbed inside, and took at least $5,000 worth of equipment. Church leaders are trying to get new items, but they don’t know how much the replacements will cost. “It was very disappointing because once again when your whole mission is about empowering people and helping people and being an asset to the community. I felt very dejected,” said Tatum. “It’s not a Christian thing to say, but I was very angry at first. Then I remembered pastor would not like that,” said church member Ruthie Harper.

Although there’s frustration, they’re staying hopeful. “God’s got this. He’ll work it out,” said Harper. Pastor Tatum says their congregation has something that can’t be taken away. “I’m operating on faith and so by faith I know that we’re going to be able to do it,” said Tatum. The pastor says they’ve called police. In the meantime, they are borrowing equipment to use this Sunday.