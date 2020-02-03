Environmental/agricultural forum scheduled

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Community Environmental Council is hosting a forum promoting conservation, preservation, restoration and environmental awareness.

Featured speaker is Steve John, co-founder and executive director of the Agricultural Watershed Institute and member of the steering committee of Green Lands Blue Waters.

John will explain a multi-state initiative for landscape transformation involving perennial crops to improve agriculture’s economic, environmental and social performance.

Perennial Biomass Initiative: Collaboration for the Next Landscape Transformation
Quarterly Environmental Forum
February 11, 2020
6 – 7:30 pm
Decatur Public Library
Madden Auditorium
130 North Franklin Street

