Environmental/agricultural forum scheduled

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Community Environmental Council is hosting a forum promoting conservation, preservation, restoration and environmental awareness.
Featured speaker is Steve John, co-founder and executive director of the Agricultural Watershed Institute and member of the steering committee of Green Lands Blue Waters.
John will explain a multi-state initiative for landscape transformation involving perennial crops to improve agriculture’s economic, environmental and social performance.
Perennial Biomass Initiative: Collaboration for the Next Landscape Transformation
Quarterly Environmental Forum
February 11, 2020
6 – 7:30 pm
Decatur Public Library
Madden Auditorium
130 North Franklin Street