Engineer is one with the Force

PAXTON, Ill. (WCIA) — May the Fourth has become a day for Star Wars super fans to celebrate the beloved franchise, but one man is celebrating in his own way.

After four years of work, Dustin Kurtz finally finished his lifesize recreation of the droid BB-8. He got it done just in time for holiday. Kurtz is a mechanical engineer and wanted to take on the challenge. It took him longer than expected.

“Working on it when everybody’s in bed and when I got extra time,” says Kurtz. “I haven’t put a whole lot of straight effort into it, that’s why it took me four years. And tearing it apart and redesigning, and things like that.”

He says he was not even that big of fan before he started working on the project. Kurtz says he only knows of about 30 other droids like his in the entire world.