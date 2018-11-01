Ending the Eisenhauer era Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) -- He's been mayor more than 15-years. Now, he has fewer than 24-hours left on the job.

Monday, Scott Eisenhauer will serve his first day as Rantoul's village administrator.

Thursday, he packed up his longtime mayor's office. He never thought he'd be mayor so long. He says he's loved working to improve Danville and wants to thank all those who let him. It's the end of an era.

"Well, obviously, it's been an emotional week. It's been a tough week. It's been, in many ways, a sad week."

Outgoing Mayor Scott Eisenhauer has spent the week packing up 15 years of memories.

"What I will miss the most, and what I will reflect upon more often, are just the people that I've met."

He says those goodbyes are the hardest.

"Monday night, I was recognized by the future problem solvers at Danville High School. I cried a lot that night. A few times, boxing things up and probably a lot today and tomorrow."

As he moves forward, he says he's humbled looking back.

"To be elected four times to this position was just something I never, even in my wildest dreams expected it could happen. I just want to tell everybody thank you."

Eisenhauer's last day is Friday, but he says this is just "see you later."

"We're going to be here. We're going to visit. We've still got great friends here in the community."

The village board approved Eisenhauedr as village administrator last month. He starts Monday.

"I'm just looking forward to getting over there, getting my feet wet, starting to meet people and really learning what we're going to be doing here in the next couple years to try to make Rantoul better."

But first, he's going to enjoy his last day looking over the city of Danville. Eisenhauedr says he's proud of his work with infrastructure, tourism and economic development, but sad to leave unfinished projects like the riverfront development, gaming expansion bill and public housing improvements.

There's an open house to honor Eisenhauer next Thursday. Everyone is welcome to come say goodbye.

Honoring Eisenhauer Open House

Turtle Run

Thursday, November 8

4:30 - 7:30 pm

Presentation: 6 pm