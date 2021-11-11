Empty Bowl Supper and Saber Showcase to be held Thursday night

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Empty Bowl Supper and Saber Showcase will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday.

The event will be taken place at the High School of St. Thomas More (STM) on Mattis Avenue.

Officials said they will be partnering with Culvers Restaurant to bring participants a simple but delicious meal of soup and bread to remember those that they are trying to help. Additionally, all participants will leave with a handmade ceramic bowl as a way for organizers to remind people that there are always empty bowls in the world.

The Saber Showcase variety show will feature performances of music, drama, dance, poetry, comedy and more.

According to officials, the suggested donation for the bowl and meal is $10 and for the meal alone is $5. Additional donations are welcome. The money raised from this event will be donated to The Daily Bread Soup Kitchen.