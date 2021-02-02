Employees left with a mess to clean up after a fight breaks out

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — There was a fight at the Walmart on Prospect Avenue in Champaign.

The conflict happened near the bakery department in the back of the store. Some customers filmed the commotion, while others were too frightened to remain inside the store. Katelyn Burrows and her fiancé were shopping at the store when the fight broke out. She said they left immediately because they were worried that the fight could lead to even worse violence.

Several employees tried to de-escalate the situation, but lots of items were damaged or ruined before the police arrived at the store.

Several of the people who were there that today and others who just saw the video of the fight said that they will not be returning to this store location until there is more security.