Emergency sirens getting upgrades

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — If you happen to hear emergency sirens during calm weather next week, you should stay calm. Champaign-Urbana, Savoy and the UIUC’s outdoor warning sirens will be upgraded and tested between 8 am – 6 pm, Monday – Friday, January 27 – 31.

Nearly 40 sirens will be upgraded to change the systems from analog to digital and add automatic activation of the sirens in the tornado warning area issued by the National Weather Service. Each siren will be tested individually as it is activated.