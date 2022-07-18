ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Illinois State Police filed emergency rules Monday to expand the language of a law that allows it to revoke someone’s Firearm Owners Identification (FOID) card or deny their application for one if it’s determined they pose a clear and present danger.

The amendment was submitted to the Illinois Secretary of State’s office “in response to a limitation and public safety concern regarding the administration of clear and present danger reporting.”

The action comes exactly two weeks after a mass shooting in Highland Park, Illinois that left seven dead and dozens of others injured. Highland Park Police made a clear and present danger report to ISP in September 2019 after responding to the alleged shooter’s home for a report that he threatened to “kill everyone” in the home. A few months later, Robert Crimo III successfully applied for a FOID card and later bought several guns, including an assault-style rifle.

Clear and Present Danger reporting is a process used by local law enforcement, school officials, clinicians and “other qualified examiners” to alert state police to any persons who could pose a “threat of substantial bodily harm to themselves or another person” if granted access to a firearm.

State police then make the final determination if a clear and present danger exists for the purposes of revoking or denying a FOID card.

The rule, prior to Monday, required state police to prove a clear and present danger was “an actual, impending or imminent threat.” The new, emergency rule instead uses a definition in state law that would require the demonstration of “physical or verbal behavior, such as violent, suicidal, or assaultive threats, actions, or other behavior.”

Kathleen Sances, president of the Illinois Gun Violence Prevention Political Action Committee (G-PAC) said the rule change likely wouldn’t have interrupted Crimo III’s FOID card application, “Because, from my understanding, his family retracted the complaint, which is why when this ended up at the Illinois State Police. And then when contact was made with the family, and the family retracted it, it wasn’t considered.”

ISP said last week that the evidence related to that 2019 interaction was “insufficient” to make a clear and present danger determination at the time.

Reporters clarified Monday: “Based on the new, broadened definition of Clear and Present Danger, would that call likely still have resulted in an “insufficient” determination from ISP?”

State Police responded: “Based on information in the Clear and Present Danger report submitted by Highland Park alone, there was no corroboration of the alleged conduct reported secondhand in 2019 to support FOID revocation or denial, and there was no FOID card or FOID application, or presence of firearms. However, had the report been available at the later time of FOID application, and had the ISP officer been able to consider conduct that wasn’t “imminent” or “impending”, further investigation and assessment may have been possible. What this new administrative rule does is allows for ISP to retain and use clear and present danger reports for possible future evaluation of a broader array of conduct.”

Sances applauded the rule filing Monday, highlighting the definition changes.

The rules also call for the maintenance of clear and present danger information and records “even if the subject was not actively seeking or holding a FOID card at the time a Clear and Present Danger report was made and allows for use of these reports in possible future evaluations.”

The amendments went into effect immediately but require final approval by JCAR to be made permanent. State police say they plan to submit the changes through the legislative proposed rules process.