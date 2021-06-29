Embarras River Basin Agency gives advice for Coles County, surrounding areas on flood assistance

COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA)–Central Illinois has seen a lot of flooding in the last few days. If you live near Coles County, there are some ways you can get help.

The Embarras River Basin Agency says they’ve dealt with a lot of calls about leaking roofs and flooded basements. They’re helping homeowners apply for financial relief loans with the USDA.

They say you should also check with your insurance provider, and file a claim to see what help you can get from them even if you don’t have flood insurance.

“We’re thinking if enough people file claims, FEMA may be able to come down and give some assistance,” Housing Coordinator Susan Deters said.

She says to prepare for situations like these by keeping a survival kit somewhere safe, and to make sure you know your neighbors well.

To help better prepare yourself for an incoming natural disaster, you can visit ready.gov.