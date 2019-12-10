EMA system leaders considering further consolidation

SHEBYVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Shelby-Christian County 911 Board held a discussion on the possibility of tacking on another county to its service area.

The Shelby County EMA merged with Christian County’s a couple years back.

Now, Montgomery County leaders want to join in their network.

Leaders discussed the state pushing for more consolidation in emergency response coverage, but some people tonight were worried this might spread resources too thin.

“My former job was in safety, so I’ve got a background in safety,” said Shelby County board member Denny Drnjevic. “That’s one of my primary concerns…is that everybody is handled consistently.”

The Shelby County Board will be voting on this Wednesday at 9am.

All three counties have to give it the thumbs up, then it goes to the state for final approval.

If that’s given, the consolidation would likely happen next year.