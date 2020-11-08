EMA reports coal train derailment

PANAMA, Ill. (WCIA) — Crews are responding after a freight train derailed near Panama, Ill.

A press release from the Chris-Mont Emergency Management Agency says the Shoal Creek Fire Protection District was dispatched at 6:46 a.m. Sunday when a Norfolk and Southern train derailed near the southern end of Depot Street.

The report says 24 cars were thrown from the track. There were no reported injuries or hazardous materials involved.

Fire crews remain on scene as cleanup work continues.

“The area is very congested with heavy equipment and limited roadway access to the scene. The public is asked to avoid the area to prevent traffic congestion.”