CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — She brought food to thousands of people in Central Illinois. Now, people are mourning the loss of Ellen McDowell.

McDowell passed from leukemia on Aug. 17. She devoted her life to volunteering and community service. In 2009 she founded the Daily Bread Soup Kitchen, a volunteer mission to feed the hungry in the community. She was known to many guests as “Miss Ellen.”

After years of giving sack lunches and hot meals to people seven days a week, she is being remembered for her big heart.

“She is the one that has said, ‘We will feed people and we will treat them with total respect, no matter race, creed, religion. We love them all,'” said Stephanie Bennett, a volunteer at the kitchen.

McDowell had just turned 99 in June. Those who knew her said McDowell was known for her optimism, wisdom, selflessness and wit. Longtime friends and volunteers will keep the kitchen open.

A memorial Mass and celebration of life will take place in her honor later this fall. In the meantime, memorials may be sent to Daily Bread Soup Kitchen, Living the Dream Scholarship Fund, Holy Cross Church or the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

McDowell’s full obituary may be read here.