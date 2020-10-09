Elementary School teachers host drive-by parade to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA)– Urbana teachers celebrated national hispanic heritage month with a parade.

The faculty hasn’t seen all of their students because of the pandemic.

So they’re parading around to show them their representation still matters.

“We’re just so excited. It’s another chance to see our students in a socially distanced, responsible way, and show them that we care and are thinking about them,” Williams Elementary teacher Maggie Byrne said. “We’re so excited to see our students and Happy Hispanic Heritage month.”

Teachers decorated their cars with different South and Central American flags. Then they took off into nearby neighborhoods to say hi to their students.