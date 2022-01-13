Elementary school closes on Friday due to COVID-19 issues

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — Northview Elementary School will be closed on Friday due to a high rate of COVID cases within its population.

The school will reopen on Tuesday.

According to Superintendent Scott Woods, they are not shifting to remote learning because it is only one out-of-school day. Staff at Northview will shift to other classrooms in the district in order to help keep the rest of the district open. Some other staff members will be assisting with contact tracing and testing.

Superintendent Woods encouraged all Northview families to bring their students into school for a free, on-site COVID test between 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday.

He also said the school will implement “test-to-stay” protocols beginning Jan. 18. This means any students identified as “close contacts” will not need to be quarantined (at home) if they participate in COVID testing at school during the quarantine period. If a student does not participate in testing at school, the student will be subject to the regular quarantine rules.

Anyone with questions can contact Superintendent Woods at (217) 893-5400 or swoods@rcs137.org.