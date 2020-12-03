Electrical issue ignites attic fire

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur firefighters say a passing driver alerted them to a roof fire Wednesday.

A press release says Decatur Fire Department responded at 2:24 p.m. Wednesday to the fire near North Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and East Johnson Avenue.

Once at the scene, their chief officer saw light smoke coming the roof line of the building.

The report says firefighters searched the house and found smoldering insulation in the attic. They deployed a hose line and put it out.

Additionally, the release said crews isolated the power supply at the fuse panel and searched for fire extension. They removed the ceiling and insulation from the burned area.

The release says the fire was started by arcing wires that ignited the insulation.

One adult living in the house was able to get out safely. The release says they were not displaced.

No one was hurt during the event. The report also noted there were no smoke detectors.