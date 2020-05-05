EIU student comes forward about sexual misconduct claim

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — For the second time in a week, an Eastern Illinois University student is sharing their story of being sexually assaulted by a student athlete.

In an anonymous interview with the school newspaper, the victim says she filed a sexual misconduct claim with the university in September against an EIU football player. She claimed he sexually assaulted her at a party and was allowed to stay on the team after he was found in violation of the student conduct code.

Last week, a former soccer player came forward about being raped at a party on campus by a baseball player back in 2017.

In both these cases, the players remained on the teams.

In the September case, the Daily Eastern News cited an anonymous professor who served in the sexual misconduct investigation. The professor claimed it was recommended the player be suspended, but university officials decided it would be best for coaches to decide how to discipline the player.

EIU officials responded to this in the following statement…