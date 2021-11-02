EIU student athlete dies on Saturday; university mourns the loss

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Eastern Illinois University (EIU) Police said a sophomore was found unresponsive on campus this past Saturday.

According to police, they were dispatched to Andrews Hall after someone reported they found 20-year-old Jason Aguilar unresponsive in a dorm room. He was quickly taken to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead at around 8:14 p.m..

Chief Ryan Risinger said the cause of death is unknown. An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday morning in Champaign County.

Aguilar was a sophomore at EIU. He was an accounting major and a member of the track & field team.

EIU Vice President for Student Affairs Anne Flaherty sent out an email on Sunday to the campus community to address Aguilar’s death.

“EIU is deeply saddened to share news that last evening, a student in our EIU Family passed away on campus. EIU has contacted the student’s family, and university personnel is actively reaching out to the student’s friends and colleagues on campus to connect them with counselors should they need it,” said Flaherty. “As we cope with our own personal and private feelings of grief and sorrow over this loss, we ask that everyone in our EIU community lift each other up in support and healing.”

According to Flaherty, the EIU counseling clinic will be available to anyone who wishes to talk about this heartbreaking event. People can make an appointment by calling (21) 581-3413. For access to a 24-hour crisis line, call (866) 567-2400. Other useful resources are available on EIU’s website.