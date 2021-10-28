EIU releases financial aid package to eliminate tuition and fees for local qualified students

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Eastern Illinois University (EIU) announced Thursday that it will offer a new financial aid package that can eliminate tuition and fees for qualified incoming first-year students.

Officials said the EIU Local Scholars Program will directly benefit students and families in a 20-county region across east-central Illinois. Students may be eligible for EIU’s Local Scholars Program if their family’s annual adjusted gross income is $100,000 or less and the student is from a qualifying local county. Counties within that 50-mile radius include Champaign, Christian, Clark, Clay, Coles, Crawford, Cumberland, Dewitt, Douglas, Edgar, Effingham, Fayette, Jasper, Lawrence, Macon, Moultrie, Piatt, Richland, Shelby and Vermilion.

Further qualifications for EIU’s Local Scholars Program include the following:

Students must currently reside in (or will graduate from a high school within) one of the 20 cited counties, even if their physical residence or high school does not fall within a 50-mile radius of EIU’s Charleston, Illinois campus

Students must be admitted to EIU as an incoming freshman with full-time status (enrolled in 12 or more credit hours)

Students must have their financial aid packaged and completed by April 1

Students must have a minimum 3.0 GPA on a 4.0 scale

Students must meet the State of Illinois’ AIM HIGH Grant requirements

“EIU’s Local Scholars Program will cover any remaining tuition and fees after other scholarships and awards have been applied,” said associate vice president for Enrollment Management Josh Norman. “Bundling aid this way allows the University to provide what we call ‘last-dollar’ scholarships that effectively eliminate any remaining tuition and fee balances. The award is good for up to four years and students who maintain their eligibility during that four-year period will never see their Local Scholars awards reduced.”

Eligible students and their families are encouraged to visit the EIU website for additional information about the program.