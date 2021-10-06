EIU President to extend his presidency to June 2023

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Eastern Illinois University President Dr. David Glassman delivered EIU’s annual State of the University address on Wednesday afternoon.

According to officials, the event was held on the EIU campus at 600 Lincoln Avenue. President Glassman’s address provided general updates on University operations, shared enrollment and budget updates, celebrated the University’s accomplishments and outlined high-priority institutional goals for the 2021-22 academic and FY22 fiscal years.

According to President Glassman, the number of enrollment at EIU slightly decreased to 8,608 students. The university has a smaller class of new freshmen, which consists of 777 students, due to several impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, for this fall semester, EIU enrolled 1,661 graduate and post-baccalaureate students, resulting in the largest number of graduate students that EIU has seen since 2007. In addition, over 230 new international students have enrolled at EIU this fall, giving the university a total of 399 international students. This is the second-largest number of international students that EIU has ever enrolled at one time.

2021 also marks the seventh year that President Glassman takes on this position. He plans to continue his presidency at EIU for one more academic year.

“This year marks the beginning of my 7th year as president of our great university. It is also the last year of my current contract, which ends May 31, 2022,” said President Glassman. “I am announcing my plan today to accept a new contract for one year if our Board of Trustees so desires. To be clear, the new contract would extend my presidency at EIU through June of 2023. At that time, I will retire from presidency with a current plan to return to the faculty as professor of anthropology.”