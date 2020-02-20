EIU investigates white supremacy materials on campus

EASTERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY (WCIA) — EIU officials say materials promoting white supremacy and its connected organizations were found on campus Wednesday. They say once the materials were found, they were removed and police were notified.

They are now investigating who may have left them on campus and plan to pursue legal action.

EIU President David Glassman released a statement, which reads, in part:

As President of EIU, I intensely condemn these materials of hatred and propaganda. These materials have no place on our campus, and wholly contradict the university’s commitments to its core values of diversity, inclusivity and equity.”

If you find any similar materials or have any information, contact police.

EIU Police Department

(217) 581 – 3213