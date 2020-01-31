EIU enrollment up again

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Eastern Illinois University used to have over 10,000 students, and while it does not have as many now, the school is growing.

Numbers for Spring 2020 show their enrollment is over 7,600 students, a two percent increase from last Spring. It is also their third consecutive Spring semester of growth.

The University began their Vitalization Project in 2016. Since then, they have seen an increase of more than 1,000 students. Part of that project includes an increased commitment to the marketing of the school and bringing back in transfers from out-of-state schools.

“It’s all about momentum,” says Housing Director Mark Hudson. “I think the message is out there that Eastern is booming and doing well. I think students are voting with their feet by coming our direction. I think what they get here, there’s a lot of campus excitement.”

The amount of Freshman and Graduate students stands out for this semester’s count. They have seen a nine percent increase in both areas from just last Spring.