CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Eastern Illinois University recently released their fall 2023 enrollment data, revealing record-breaking numbers and solid growth in several areas.

The yearly report shows 8,804 students enrolled this semester, compared to 8,857 from last year. The school experienced a 15% increase in international enrollment, breaking records for both the number of international students and countries represented. There are now 880 international students from 60 countries.

Another highlight included a 24% increase in freshman enrollment in the College of Education. EIU attributes the increase to the marketing and recruitment initiatives made to attract future teachers. A rise in the number of graduate students was also discovered as their population grew from 1,941 to 1,955.

“The increase in high-achieving students and internationalization of our student population reflects the quality of our programs and the strength of our faculty and staff who prioritize relationships with our students,” EIU President Jay Gatrell said. “We continue to be recognized as a campus that cultivates a sense of belonging where all students achieve.”