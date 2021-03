CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Eastern Illinois University will be asking for your input after the school president charged a committee with possibly renaming Douglas Hall.

The renaming committee met Wednesday morning. Officials say it’s drafting a survey that anyone can respond to.

The survey will be ready by the end of the Monday, EIU says.

The committee is also planning on holding forums for community input. It will send a recommendation to EIU’s president by the end of the semester.