EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — An Effingham elementary school teacher was recently surprised with a new car courtesy of the Wheels to Prosper program.

South Side Grade School teacher Darlene Coffin has had her fair share of struggles these past few years. A death in her family and health issues are some, but throughout it all she continues to keep a positive outlook on life.

She said getting a 2019 Dodge Journey was a blessing.

“My husband and I have been sharing a car for about a year-and-a-half,” Coffin said. “We had wanted to buy a house, so we sold my car so that way, we could make that a successful dream.”

Unfortunately, that dream was cut short when Coffin’s husband suffered a stroke in 2022. Between three different jobs, Coffin takes care of her husband. And the tragic loss of her son, who died of cancer in 2018, is another burden she’s carrying.

Automaker and Wheels to Prosper organizer Mark Probst said choosing Coffin was honestly a chance encounter.

“I was in Darlene’s graduating class at Teutopolis High School in 1994. A classmate had posted about Darlene going through some struggles, just to pray for her, and I couldn’t get it out of my head, “Probst said.” Honestly, I say this, I tried to ignore it and I probably looked at that Facebook post a dozen times within a 24-hour period.”

Within a week, Probst and other auto workers in town decided this small gesture could be just the thing to ease Coffin’s struggles.

“I remember I was sitting, watching the videos, and I realized I had chills across my whole body, and I’m not even present there,” said CW Autosports owner Cody Willenborg.

“What we would like to see come out of it is that other people also step up and do more,” said Teutopolis auto sales owner Phil Webster. “Pay it forward in whatever way that you can possible.”

Coffin said the car is an added bonus to her busy schedule. But she’s even more grateful her community stepped up when she needed it most.

“I pray for blessings for everybody who has loved on us,” Coffin said. “And I just greatly appreciate every minute, every little deed has touched my heart somehow.”

Probst and other organizers said they’re definitely hoping Wheels to Prosper keeps rolling into next year.

People can nominate themselves or others for a car by sending an email to EffinghamCountyWheelsToProsper@gmail.com