Effingham School District to have School Improvement Days, supporting mental wellbeing of community

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — Effingham Unit #40 School District just posted to Facebook, informing the public about School Improvement Days.

Officials said in order to support the mental wellbeing of students, educators and staff, the District has decided to make a few changes to the 2021-2022 school calendar:

– Friday, December 17th – School Improvement Day (student release at 12:00 p.m.)

– Friday, February 4th – School Improvement Day (student release at 12:00 p.m.)

– Friday, March 18th – School Improvement Day (student release at 12:00 p.m.)

“This is one of the most challenging times in the history of education. The District recognizes that stress levels throughout Unit #40 are an area concern,” school officials stated. “Time to rest and renew.”

Superintendent Mark E. Doan said the Unit #40 Board of Education and Administration cares deeply about the mental wellbeing of their learning community. According to him, the extended break will give time to focus on self-care and family.