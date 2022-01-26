Effingham Police: Man found dead in residence

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — Effingham City Police are investigating after a 38-year-old man was found dead in a house on Tuesday.

Police and Abbott EMS were dispatched to a house on West Kreke Avenue at around 10 a.m. in response to a report of an unresponsive male.

When they arrived at the given address, officers found a man in the bathroom of a house. He was pronounced dead on scene. Police said the man wan James “Parker” Borries.

Preliminary investigation indicates there was a minor trauma to the individual. An autopsy was scheduled for Wednesday morning to determine the official cause of death.

This incident is still under investigation by the Effingham County Coroner’s office and the Effingham City Police Department.