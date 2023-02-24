EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — At the request of the Effingham Police, the Illinois State Police is activating an Endangered Missing Person Advisory.

The Effingham Police Department is requesting your assistance in locating Gregory Duez, a 44-year-old white male and has blue eyes. He is 5 ft. 9 in. tall and weighs 200 pds.

He is driving a black 2016 Ford Explorer with Missouri license plates 3HCF48.

Officials say his address is listed as 100 W Elm Ave., Effingham, Ill.

Mr. Duez has a condition that places him in danger. Any person with information on the whereabouts of Gregory Duez should contact the Effingham Police Department at 217-347-0772, or call 911.